Russian FM: We will see, how a summit of Eastern Partnership will be held

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Russia attitudes negatively to the development of the Eastern Partnership".

Report informs, it was said today at a briefing with Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich, commenting on Moscow's attitude towards the upcoming Eastern Partnership summit in Riga on May 21-22.

" We will see, how a summit of Eastern Partnership will be held in Riga. But it's obvious that our response will be quite tough and principled, as we see, where this partnership moves and what it takes on shades of the participants of this program, "- said Lukashevich.