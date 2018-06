Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ 'We will hold a meeting of Russian-Turkish High-Level Cooperation Council at least early 2017 together with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov'.

Report informs, Turkish FM Mevlut Çavuşoğlu told in his interview to Anadolu Agency.

According to him, for this purpose, S.Lavrov will pay a visit to Alanya, Turkey.