​Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement over the events in Turkey

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ Aggravation of the situation in Turkey carries a danger to regional and international stability.

Report informs citing Tass, this was said in a statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Moscow is extremely concerned at recent events in the Turkish Republic. Aggravation of the political situation in the light of terrorist threats existing in the country and the armed conflict in the region is a high danger to international and regional stability", said in a statement.