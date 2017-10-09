Russian Flotilla launches training firing in Caspian Sea

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ Crews of over 20 ships of the Russian Caspian flotilla have started exercises in the Caspian Sea, during which they will exercise rocket and artillery firings on sea, coastal and air targets.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, head of the press service of the South-Eastern Military District, Vadim Astafiev said.

According to him, missile ships "Dagestan" and "Tatarstan", small missile ships "Grad Sviyazhsk", "Uglich", "Veliky Ustyug", small artillery ships "Astrakhan", "Volgodonsk" and "Makhachkala" take part in the exercise.

In addition to performing a complex of combat exercises, crews will work out the elements of the joint sailing of ships with different structures at different times of the day, the organization of interaction and communication between the ships.