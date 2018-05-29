 Top
    Russian expert: Pashinyan will implement anti-Iranian policy

    Maxim Shevchenko: “First actions of Nikol Pashinyan did not express peace-loving attitude in the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh”

    Almaty. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ Despite the fact that the current Armenian government headed by Nikol Pashinyan " “bowing” before Moscow, they will implement an anti-Iranian policy, Russian journalist and public figure Maxim Shevchenko told Report.

    "The prospects are such that the current government is bowing before Moscow, but I think that this will be an anti-Iranian policy.

    I am referring to Nikol Pashinyan (Prime Minister - Ed.), supported by American-Armenian Association and the American lobbyists whose main task is to block the Armenian-Iranian border, which remained the last free Iranian border, not controlled by Western special services”, - M. Shevchenko said.

    According to him, the new prime minister in his position on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has already been supported by the "radicals-Dashnaks", whose position on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement is known to everyone.

    “First actions of Nikol Pashinyan did not express peace-loving attitude” – he stressed.

