Russian Embassy in Ankara orders to fly flag at half-staff

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Embassy in Ankara ordered flag to fly at half-mast in connection with the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov.

Report informs referring to the TASS, embassy also plans to decide on the opening of a book of condolences.

During the day, the embassy will meet the Russians living in Ankara, and Turkish citizens of Turkey to express their condolences over the murder of ambassador.

Last night protection of the diplomatic mission has been reinforced with additional special forces units of Interior Ministry.