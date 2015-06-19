 Top
    Russian Deputy PM: Eastern Partnership led to problems in Ukraine

    This was a profound mistake of the European Union to offer this format

    Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov says that, the EU program "Eastern Partnership" was a profound mistake, which led to the current problems in Ukraine, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

    "How long have watched as developing the agenda of " Eastern Partnership ", it was a profound mistake of the European Union to offer this format, and this mistake led to such disastrous consequences, as we see today in Ukraine," - Shuvalov said at a session of the Valdai Club in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

