Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian delegation left for Ankara to investigate assassination of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov.

Report informs referring to the Haber7, the delegation also includes a forensic expert.

Notably, Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov was killed on December 19. Ankara and Moscow have strictly condemned the incident, stated that the assassination was aimed at damaging relations between the two countries.