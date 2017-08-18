 Top
    Russian defense minister: Our Caspian flotilla conducted over 500 combat exercises

    Sergei Shoigu: Caspian flotilla reliably defend our national interests

    Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian Caspian flotilla have conducted over 500 combat and shooting exercises this year.

    Report informs citing TASS, Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu said at the board meeting of the ministry.

    "The Caspian flotilla reliably defend our national interests on the southern coasts of Russia", minister said.

    He noted that in 2015, the Caspian flotilla shelled positions of Syrian militants at a distance of 1.5 thousand kilometers for the first time, using Kalibr missile.

