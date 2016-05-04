 Top
    Russian Defense Minister orders to prepare for "Caucasus-2016" drills

    Shoigu: It is necessary to prepare staffs, troops, material part for the summer training period

    Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ It is necessary to prepare staffs, troops to strategic command and staff exercises "Caucasus-2016". Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, said Russian Minister of Defense, Army General Sergei Shoigu said at a conference in the Defense Ministry.

    "At present time, it's necessary to carefully analyze results of the winter combat training, to prepare staffs, troops, material part for the summer training period, especially the strategic command and staff exercises "Caucasus-2016"", said Shoigu.

