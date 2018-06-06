Russian Defense Minister calls on CIS countries to participate in reconstruction of Syria

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Minister of Defense, Army General Sergei Shoigu, called on the CIS countries to take part in the restoration of peaceful life in Syria, Report informs citing the TASS.

"Today, a large part of the territory of this country has been liberated from militants and negotiations with other terrorists on laying-down of arms are underway. Plans for the formation of a pseudo-caliphate were disrupted. All conditions for a political settlement and the revival of Syria have been created, "he said, opening the meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS member states.

In this regard, Shoigu invited the Commonwealth countries to participate in the restoration of Syria. "It is obvious to everyone that it is possible to ensure security only through joint efforts. In this regard, I address to you, dear colleagues, with a proposal to take part in the establishment of a peaceful life in Syria”, - Russian minister said.

"Today, a wide range of our practical cooperation in Syria is possible. This includes mine clearance, joint patrolling of control of de-escalation zones, humanitarian assistance, restoration of infrastructure. We count on your support, which would demonstrate our unity in the fight against international terrorism and ensuring common security, "he said.