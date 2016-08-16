 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Russian Defense Minister arrives in Yerevan

    Collective security to be discussed in Yerevan

    Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is on a visit in Yerevan.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, Sergei Shoigu will attend a meeting of Defense Ministers of member states of the Council of the Organization of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

    CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha and Chief of CSTO Joint Staff Anatoly Sidorov have also arrived in Yerevan.

    In addition, Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov, Defense minister of Belarus Andrei Ravkov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan Major General Rayimberdi Duyshenbiev, Deputy Minister of Defense of Tajikistan Colonel Abduhoshim Gulomzoda have also arrived to attend the meeting.

    The CSTO session will be held today.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi