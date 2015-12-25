Russian companies ceased work in oil-gas fields in Caspian Sea

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Due to technological sanctions imposed to Russia by West, 'LUKOIL', 'Gazprom' and 'KazMunaiGaz' oil and gas companies ceased drilling works in 'Center' field in the Caspian Sea.

Report informs referring to the Russian RIA Novosti.

As 'Center' field does not belong to Russian companies, we can't purchase equipment to bore. Facility installation in one field is not reasonable. Therefore, we decided to cease works with 'Gazprom' a little. We will wait until removal of sanctions and release of drilling rigs', Vahid Alakbarov, President of 'LUKOIL' said commenting on technical sanctions imposed by West.

'Center' structure is located in the central part of the Caspian Sea, on the border of Russia and Kazakhstan. Works in this area has been carried out by 'CentrKaspheftgaz', 'Gazprom' companies as well as Kazakhstan's 'KazMunaiGaz' company together with 'LUKOIL'.

In 2008, 169.1 million tons of oil and gas condensate reserves revealed in the area.