Russian combat helicopter crashes in Syria: 2 dead

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russia's Mil Mi-28N ('Havoc-B') combat helicopter has crashed in Syria, two crew members were killed in the crash, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

Report informs citing the Russian media, no one shot at Mi-28N helicopter in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said citing reports from the crash site.

The recently provided footage showed the military hovercraft make its debut in Syria. The footage shows the usage of at least one Mi-28N helicopter in fighting against the Islamic State terrorists near the city of Palmyra (Homs province). The rotor-wing aircraft used both types of 'Ataka' (AT-9 Spiral 2) guided missiles, namely, 9M120 with anti-tank shaped-charge warhead and anti-personnel 9M120F with combined high-explosive/aerosol-explosive warhead. Mi-28N eliminated hostile infantry fighting vehicle and destroyed a small building with terrorists inside. The helicopter`s gunner was guiding the missiles using radio command guidance system. The footage also shows image from the helicopter`s TV camera.