Russian CEC: Putin wins presidential election with 76.69%

Incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin was re-elected in the March 18 vote winning 76.69%, and the Communist Party's candidate Pavel Grudinin clinched 11.77%.

a draft resolution of the Central Election Commission due to be adopted at a session on Friday said.

Leader of the Liberal-Democratic Party Vladimir Zhirinovsky came third with 5.65% of the vote. TV personality and socialite Ksenia Sobchak (nominated by the Civil Initiative party) garnered 1.68%.

Next are head of the Yabloko Party’s federal political committee Grigory Yavlinsky (1.05%), chairman of the Party of Growth and Russian Presidential Envoy for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov (0.76%), Maxim Suraikin, nominated by the Communists of Russia party (0.68%) and head of the Russian People’s Union party Sergei Baburin (0.65%).