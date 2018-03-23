 Top
    Russian CEC: Putin wins presidential election with 76.69%

    Incumbent president Vladimir Putin was re-elected in March 18 vote

    Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ Incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin was re-elected in the March 18 vote winning 76.69%, and the Communist Party’s candidate Pavel Grudinin clinched 11.77%. 

    Report informs referring to the TASS, a draft resolution of the Central Election Commission due to be adopted at a session on Friday said.

    Leader of the Liberal-Democratic Party Vladimir Zhirinovsky came third with 5.65% of the vote. TV personality and socialite Ksenia Sobchak (nominated by the Civil Initiative party) garnered 1.68%.

    Next are head of the Yabloko Party’s federal political committee Grigory Yavlinsky (1.05%), chairman of the Party of Growth and Russian Presidential Envoy for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov (0.76%), Maxim Suraikin, nominated by the Communists of Russia party (0.68%) and head of the Russian People’s Union party Sergei Baburin (0.65%).

