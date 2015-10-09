 Top
    Russian Caspian Flotilla will get new weapons and military equipment

    It's planned to take more than 10 pieces of equipment, including missiles, patrol ships and a submarine

    Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ Black Sea Fleet and the Caspian Flotilla Russia will have more than 10 units of new weapons and military equipment, including missiles, patrol ships and a submarine. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, this was stated by press service of the Southern Military District of Russia.

    "The Black Sea Fleet and the Caspian Flotilla planned to take more than 10 units of new weapons and military equipment including patrol boats," Admiral Grigorovich " and " Admiral Essen "small missile ships" Green Dol "and" Serpukhov "anti-sabotage, patrol boats and multipurpose JI Ka-27M, the submarine "Krasnodar","said in a statement.

