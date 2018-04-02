Russian base in Armenia launches exercises involving 1,000 servicemen

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Servicemen of units of the Russian base dislocated in Armenia are taking part in exercises at Alagyaz shooting ground, Report informs citing the TASS.

Bilateral tactical exercises involve 1,000 servicemen and about 300 units of military equipment including fighter, army and unmanned aircraft.

Within a week, servicemen intend to work out tactical actions in the reconnaissance and strike contours with the support of artillery, air defense and aviation. Drones will be involved in maneuvers.

During the exercises, servicemen perform test driving exercises in rocky highlands, combat fire using small arms, grenade launchers, weapons of infantry fighting vehicles, tanks, artillery and anti-aircraft missiles.