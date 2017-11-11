 Top
    Russian and US presidents release joint statement on Syria

    Putin and Trump reiterate their commitment to maintaining Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty© Tacc

    Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump committed to the "Syria's sovereignty, independence, unity, territorial integrity and non-sectarian character" according to the Security Council resolution UN 2254.

    Report informs citing RIA Novosti, the two leaders' joint statement says.

    "Today, president Putin and president Trump, during a meeting within the APEC member countries conference in Da Nang (Vietnam), “reiterated their commitment to defeat ISIS in Syria", the statement said.

    Also, they call on all parties to participate in Geneva peace process.

    The statement had been prepared specifically for the presidents' meeting in Da Nang.

    The statement was developed by experts of the two countries, the final version was agreed today by foreign ministers of Russia and the US, Sergei Lavrov and Rex Tillerson.

