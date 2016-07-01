Meeting of Russian and Turkish FMs in Sochi ends - UPDATED

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting between the Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministers Sergei Lavrov and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has ended.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, after the meeting Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told reporters that the two sides have discussed regional issues.

According to him, the meeting with Lavrov was held in a constructive way.





***13:41

The meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is being held in Sochi.

Report informs citing the Russian RIA Novosti.

According to the information, 40 minutes allocated for talk between the two ministers.

Restoration of bilateral relations and issue of Syria is likely being discussed in the meeting.