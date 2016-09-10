Russian and Turkish FMs discussed by telephone results of talks on Syria

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday discussed Syrian perspective with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in the context of Russian-US talks held in Geneva.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Saturday.

"On September 9 at the initiative of the Turkish side, a telephone conversation took place between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Cavusoglu. Ministers discussed Syrian perspective in the context of Russian-American talks held on the same day in Geneva, "- said Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement.