Russian and Turkish FM’s to discuss situation in South Caucasus

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ During working breakfast Russian and Turkish foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will discuss cooperation in a number of regions of the world, including South Caucasus.

Report informs, this was stated by the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov after the meeting with his Turkish counterpart in Moscow.

"We will continue our today's negotiations during working breakfast. We will discuss other international topics, on which we cooperate with Turkey very closely. I mean both Transcaucasia, Central Asia, the Black Sea region, and Ukraine, but we also have in mind the Western Balkans, where Russia and Turkey may well have a positive stabilizing effect on the situation, "he stressed.