Russian and Turkish FM’s discussed preparations for meeting between Putin and Erdoğan

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russian and Turkish foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met in Moscow, Report informs citing the Russian media.

The sides discussed cooperation in a number of issues, in particular, the preparations for the meeting of the Presidents of Turkey and Russia, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Vladimir Putin in Iran at the Astana summit, were discussed.

Along with this, the parties are also discussing the preparation of the summit itself in Iran.

Notably, before the end of September in Tehran meeting of the heads of three states - Russia, Iran and Turkey, scheduled during which the parties will discuss the settlement of the Syrian issue.