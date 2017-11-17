 Top
    Russian and Iranian foreign ministers to visit Turkey

    They will discuss preparations for trilateral Sochi summit© AP Photo/ Ebrahim Noroozi

    Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Turkey this week-end.

    Report informs citing the  Haber7, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.

    According to him, foreign ministers of the three countries will meet in Antalya.

    The ministers will consider the details of the issues to be discussed at the Sochi trilateral summit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, November 22.

    Notably, the leaders will discuss situation in Syria and regional issues.

