Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian ambassador to Sudan has been found dead at his residence in the capital Khartoum.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, Agence France Presse quotes the authorities of the country as saying.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has confirmed the information. No details of the incident have been provided.

Mirgayas Shirinsky has been the Ambassador of Russia to Sudan since 2013.