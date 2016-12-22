Murdered Russian Ambassador to Turkey buried in Moscow - VIDEO - UPDATED

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov assassinated in Ankara was buried on Thursday at the Khimki cemetery in northern Moscow.

Report informs, the diplomat was buried with military honors: an honor guard and a military orchestra took part in the ceremony.

The coffin with his body was covered with the Russian flag.

Notably, Karlov was shot at an art gallery exhibition opening by Turkish off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas on Monday. Three more people were also injured in the shooting.



***14:21

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ The state funeral of Russia's ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov was held in Moscow on Thursday.

Report informs, the funeral was presided over by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, a Russian Orthodox bishop.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attended the funeral, at which friends and family, and Russian soldiers contributed to providing Karlov, who was killed in the line of duty, a proper farewell.

Then he will be buried in Khimi city cemetery near Moscow.

Karlov was assassinated while delivering an address at an art gallery in Ankara by Mevlüt Mert Altıntaş on December 19, a Turkish off-duty police officer. Russian and Turkish investigators have launched a joint investigation into the assassination.