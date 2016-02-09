Russian Ambassador: Ankara and Moscow don't need mediators

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ There is no need for mediation to normalize Russian-Turkish relations.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Andrei Karlov, the Russian Ambassador to Turkey said.

"We believe that the mediators are not needed. Our position to the Turkish side is known, we have not broken off diplomatic relations, the two embassies - in Moscow and Ankara still working.

"If Turkey wants to take real steps to normalize relations, then it has all capabilities for this ", said Russian Ambassador.

Relations between Russia and Turkey in crisis afterTurkish Air ForceF-16 fighter jet shot down a Russian Sukhoi Su-24M bomber aircraft near the Syria-Turkey border on 24 November 2015.