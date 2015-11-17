Russian A321 plane blown up by homemade explosive device, FSB confirms

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russian A321 plane was blown up by homemade explosive device equivalent up to one kg of TNT, Report informs referring to TASS, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) chief Alexander Bortnikov said.

The Russian president Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian security services to concentrate on search for those involved in the terrorist act on board the A321 airliner in Egypt.

An A321 passenger jet of Russia’s Kogalymavia air carrier (flight 9268) bound to St. Petersburg crashed on October 31 some 30 minutes after the takeoff from Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh. It fell down 100 kilometers south of the administrative center of North Sinai Governorate, the city of Al-Arish. The plane was carrying 217 passengers and seven crew members. There were four Ukrainian and one Belarusian nationals among the passengers.

No one survived.