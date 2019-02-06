Russia announces withdrawal from Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russia will suspend its involvement in Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty within six months, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to Report, the US Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, said on February 2, 1987 that US suspended its involvement in Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, (INF Treaty, formally Treaty Between the United States of America and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics on the Elimination of Their Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles signed in 1987).