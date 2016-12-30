Russia will not expel diplomats in response to US actions

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow will not send American diplomats in response to Washington's actions, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

According to him, further steps to recovery will be built on the basis of the policy of the Russian-American relations, based on the policy of new elected US president Donald Trump.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry suggested to announce 35 American diplomats persona non grata in response to US sanctions against Russian Federation.