Baku. 3 may. REPORT.AZ/ Sukhoi-30 multi-role fighter jet of Russia had crashed in Latakiya province, Syria.

Report informs citing the Huriyyet, the accident was recorded in Jeble province.

Fighter jet crashed into the Mediterranean Sea, as a result two pilots killed.

The cause of the crash could have been a bird hitting the engine

Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the fact.