Russia Vows to Block Any UN Resolution on Sanctions Against Iran

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russia will not allow any more sanctions resolutions against Iran in the UN, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

Last month, Iran and six world powers, including Russia and the United States, reached a deal lifting the sanctions against the Islamic Republic and ensuring the safe nature of Tehran’s nuclear program.

"The course of continued hard pressure, pressure to force Iran to make concessions much greater than those outlined in the joint comprehensive plan of action, is a dead-end road," Ryabkov told reporters.

"When resolution 1929, the last series of sanctions resolutions, was adopted… we made it clear behind closed doors to our US and EU colleagues that Russia will not let another sanctions resolution against Iran be passed," he continued.