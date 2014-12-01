Russia-Turkey relations in energy sector rise to strategic level — Putin

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian-Turkish relations in the energy sector have raised to strategic level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Russia will increase gas supplies to the Turkish market by 3 billion cubic meters under the Blue Stream project, Putin said. Russia will reduce by 6% gas price for Turkish consumers from January 1, 2015, Putin said, informs Report citing TASS.

Russia ready to further reduce gas price for Turkey as its strategic partner, Putin noted, adding that the 6% discount on gas price for Turkey is only the first step.

In the current situation, Russia cannot launch the South Stream gas pipeline project, the Russian president noted. However, Russia is ready to build another pipeline transportation system to meet Turkey’s economic needs and create additional gas hub on the border, he stressed.

Putin stressed that the EU's position on South Stream project is not constructive. Therefore, energy resources will be re-oriented to other regions and to LNG (liquefied natural gas) projects, he added. The Russian president also suggested that Bulgaria demands from EU to repay its loss of profit on the South Stream project.