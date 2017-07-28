Russia to stay in Syria for another 50 years

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Russian military base to stay in Syria for another 50 years.

Report informs citing the Haber7, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law ratifying a deal.

According to information, the original deal set out the terms under which Russia can use its Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province for another half a century.

Notably, a law ratifying a deal with the Syrian government was signed in January this year. Russian Duma and Council of the Federation have already confirmed the deal.