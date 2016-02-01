Russia to perform unarmed observation flights over Turkey

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Despite tensions over a Russian violation of Turkish and NATO airspace, an agreed program of observation flights by Russian surveillance aircraft will take place over Turkey this week, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Turkey's military confirmed on Monday that Russia is due to conduct unarmed observation flights over Turkish territory from Monday to Friday.

The surveillance will be performed under the terms of the 1992 Treaty on Open Skies which facilitates flights by unarmed surveillance craft over foreign states, according to a statement published on the Turkish General Staff's website.

Turkey performs on average four surveillance flights over Russian territory every year, while Russian inspectors conduct two flights in Turkey, the statement added.

A team of Turkish specialists will be on board to monitor the flights.

Turkey signed the Open Skies Treaty in 1994.

Monday's announcement comes on the heels of a recent airspace violation by Russia.

On Friday, Turkey summoned Russian envoy over new violation of airspace by Russian SU-34 jet.