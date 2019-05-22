Aviation squadron to be created in the Russia’s Caspian Flotilla

Aviation squadron of Be-200 aircrafts and Mi-14 helicopters is created within Russia’s Caspian Flotilla, commander of the Caspian Flotilla Rear Admiral Sergey Pinchuk said, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"We are forming an aviation squadron. It will be based in Kaspiysk and formed from Be-200 aircraft and Mi-14 helicopters. This is the aircraft that mainly solves the problems of search and rescue, medical care," Pinchuk said.

The commander also added that by the end of the year, a division of the Bal missile complex will be formed as part of the coastal forces of the Caspian Flotilla.