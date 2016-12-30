Russia announces US 35 diplomats persona non grata

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russia will announce the US 35 diplomats persona non grata - those are 31 personnel of the embassy in Moscow and four of the consulate general in St. Petersburg.

Report informs citing the TASS, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We, of course, cannot leave unanswered the insults of the kind, reciprocity is the law of diplomacy and foreign relations," he said. "Thus, the Russian Foreign Ministry and officials of other authorities have presented to the Russian president suggestions regarding announcing persona non grata 31 personnel of the US Embassy in Moscow and four diplomats from the Consulate General in St. Petersburg."

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has also submitted a proposal to the president to ban US diplomats from using two facilities in Moscow, a vacation house in Serebryany Bor and a warehouse on Dorozhnaya street, according to Lavrov.