Russia tests new secret weapon-VIDEO

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russia tested a new secret missiles.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Ministry of Defence of Russia published footage of the launch.

The launch was carried out at the Sary-Shagan testing range in Kazakhstan. Anti-missile missile successfully hit the conditional target with a given accuracy.

It is claimed that the new anti-missile has no analogues in the world. All characteristics of the rocket-its speed, range and even appearance — are classified.

The missile defense system is in service with the troops of the Aerospace Forces and covers Moscow and the Central industrial area from ballistic missile strikes.