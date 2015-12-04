Russia tests 'S-400' missile system in southern of the Caspian sea

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Caspian Fleet tested 'S-400' anti-aircraft missile system in Astrakhan.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, two rockets shot by 'S-400' of air defense system brought down 'Kaban' reactive target successfully during test in Kapustin - Yar proving ground in Astrakhan.

Russian Caspian Fleet held training on fight against terrorism, too. In accordance with information of Southern Military District of Russia, 200 soldiers participated and 20 military techniques used during exercises.