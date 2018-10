Russia suspends gas supply to Armenia

24 September, 2018 12:27

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russia has suspended gas supply to Armenia from September 24 to 26 due to maintenance works on the North–South gas pipeline, which supplies Russian natural gas to Armenia, Report informs citing Gazprom Armenia. Georgia's Gas Transport Company informed Gazprom Armenia about the issue.

