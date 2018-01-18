 Top
    Russia starts S-400 missile system delivery to China

    First batch of missile system components sent to China

    Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russia has made its first delivery of S-400 missile system components to China.

    Report informs referring to Anadolu, relevant contract between the sides was signed in 2014.

    According to information, the first batch of missile system components was sent to China.

    Notably, Turkey is the second buyer of S-400 missile system among foreign countries. At the end of December 2017, Russia and Turkey have signed a final document of the contract on two S-400 complexes.

