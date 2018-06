Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Military units and ships of the Russian Navy fleet launched anti-terror exercises in Astrakhan, Makhachkala and Kaspi cities.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, spokesman for Russia's Southern Military District Dvadim Astafyev said.

More than 500 servicemen, about 20 ships and more than 20 military vehicles were involved in the exercises.