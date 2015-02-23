Russia sold 13 billion dollars weapons last year

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Rosoboronexport in the last year has sold about 13 billion dollars weapons and military equipment abroad.Report informs referring to the Russian media, this was announced by the general director of Rostec Chemezov at the IDEX-2015 exhibition.

According to him, today the portfolio of defense contracts Rosoboronexport is estimated at 38 billion dollars.

By the end of 2013, Rosoboronexport has sold arms and military equipment worth about 13.2 billion dollars.