    Russia sends warship to the Sea of Azov

    Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ A Russian navy ship, the Vice-Admiral Zakharin minesweeper, was moving toward the Sea of Azov from the Black Sea on Wednesday, Report informs citing Reuters.

    The Sea of Azov, which is used by both Russia and Ukraine, is an area of heightened tensions after Moscow seized three Ukrainian naval vessels and their crews on Sunday as they tried to make their way there.

