​Russia’s military doctrine remains oriented at defence

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian government’s official newspaper, Rossiyskaya Gazeta, has published an updated version of the Military Doctrine that was enacted by President Vladimir Putin’s decree last week.

It gives answers to three main questions, namely, what threats to Russia’s security exist today, where these threats come from and how the government will react to them.

The essence of the military doctrine has not changed and it remains oriented at defence. Unlike the U.S. that showcases its preparedness to deliver a global strike in any part of the planet, Russia admits of the use of military force only in exceptional situations when peaceful means for resolution of conflicts have been exhausted.

The doctrine spells out combat employment of nuclear weapons only as a response to aggression against Russia or its allies, informs Report citing TASS.

Along with it, the new version of the doctrine speaks for the first time ever about nonnuclear containment of military threats. This task is delegated to the general-purpose forces, or to the branches and services of the Armed Forces that are not part of Russia’s nuclear triad.

The maintenance of high combat readiness of these forces and the supplies of top-notch weaponry and nonlethal equipment to their combat units are named as a top priority for the state.