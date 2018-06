Russia’s Justice Ministry labels nine media outlets as foreign agents

© Артем Геодакян/ТАСС

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russia’s Justice Ministry has designated nine mass media outlets as foreign agents.

Report informs, ministry's website writes.

"The media outlets, which performs the functions of foreign agents are Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Current Time TV, the Tatar-Bashkir service of Radio Liberty (Azatliq Radiosi), Sibir. Realii, regional project Idel. Realii, Factograf project, Kavkaz. Realii and Krym. Realii", the ministry said.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry has announced a "surprise" for the US media.