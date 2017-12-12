Russia's FSB thwarts the New Year terrorist attack

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in Moscow region thwarted the activity of a group consisting of nationals from Central Asia preparing terrorist acts during the New Year and presidential election campaign.

Report informs referring to the TASS, said Alexander Vasilyevich Bortnikov, Director of Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) and Chairman of National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC).

“Improvised explosive devices, firearms, ammunitions have been seized from terrorists, laboratory manufacturing instruments for terror has been dismantled”, he told the NAC meeting.

The next presidential elections in Russia will take place on March 2018, election campaign should start in December.