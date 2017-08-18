 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russia's ex-intelligence colonel sentenced to imprisonment

    He convicted in 2013 on charges of an attempt to organize an armed uprising

    Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Volga District Military Court in Samara has sentenced former intelligence colonel Vladimir Kvachkov to 1.5 years in prison.

    Report informs citing Interfax, he will serve the sentence in a strict security penal colony. Penalty period will be counted from August 18, 2018.

    V. Kvachkov was convicted again in 2013 on charges of an attempt to organize an armed uprising and for recruitment and involvement of people into terrorist activities and imprisoned for 8 years. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi