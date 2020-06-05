​Russia's COVID-19 deaths exceed 5,000

8,726 COVID-19 cases registered in Russia over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

The figure brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Russia since the start of the pandemic to 449,834.

Meanwhile, Russia recorded 144 new deaths from the virus over the past day as the total death tally reached 5,528 cases since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China's Hubei province, and the virus has spread to more than 200 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 6,704,000 globally, resulting in more than 3,252,000 recoveries and over 393,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.