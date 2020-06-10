​Russia reports 8,404 new COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 8,404 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, bringing the country's official number of cases to 493,657, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

Over the past 24 hours, 216 people have died, bringing the total toll to 6,358 — a rate considerably lower than in many other countries hit hard by the pandemic.

So far, 10,386 people recovered over the last 24 hours, lifting the overall number to 252,783.

New infections had plateaued since mid-May when officials were reporting daily increases of around 11,000 cases.

Officials say Russia's high virus count is the result of mass testing and that a steady decline in new infections and low fatality numbers mean that the country can begin to return to normal.

Yet critics have cast doubt on the numbers, accusing the authorities of under-reporting deaths and threatening a new wave of infections by lifting restrictions.