Russian FCB raids Turkish banks over alleged money laundering

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) raided four Turkish banks in Russia on Thursday over money laundering claims, Report informs, the Hürriyet daily has reported.

Citing information from sources, the report said teams from the FSB examined the books of the banks in detail, especially certain transactions related with a Turkish businessman's company.

The Turkish banks reported the situation to their head offices, and reportedly the Russian investigators failed to find anything illegal.

Economic relations between Turkey and Russia declined recently after the Turkish air force downed a Russian jet on Nov. 24, claiming that it had violated Turkish airspace. Russia has been imposing sanctions on Turkish goods since then, and government officials have been advising Russians not to visit Turkey.